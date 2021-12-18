Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

Publish date:
Big News About The Status Of New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks have announced that Immanuel Qickley has entered health and safety protocols.
The New York Knicks have announced that Immanuel Quickley has entered health and safety protocols, and the announcement from the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
The Knicks are coming off of a win over the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday evening, and Quickley had a team-high 24 points and also four rebounds and four assists.
Last season they were 41-31, and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which gave them home-court advantage.
However, they are struggling so far this season after a solid start.
They began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but have gone 8-15 in their last 17 games and have a 13-16 record this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.