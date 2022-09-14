Big News Reported About Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

The three-time NBA Champion spent 16 seasons in the league playing for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

14 and a half of those seasons were played with the Heat.

He retired from the NBA after the 2019 season, and over the past few years he has been doing basketball coverage for TNT.

However, on Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that the 13-time NBA All-Star will not be returning to TNT for the 2022-23 season.

Marchand (via his article in the New York Post): "Future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season, The Post learned Tuesday. After three years at the network, the decision was Wade’s, according to sources. TNT made an offer to keep him, but Wade has various other business interests he wants to focus on. TNT declined comment, but there were no ill feelings between the two sides. Sources said the move is not at all related to recent layoffs by Turner’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery."

Wade is also a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, and has a big apparel brand "Way of Wade" with Li-Ning.

Over his legendary career, the former Marquette star played in 1,054 regular season games and had averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He also played in a remarkable 177 playoff games, and averaged 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.