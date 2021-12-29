Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant
    Publish date:

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    Kevin Durant has cleared health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn Nets star had missed the team's last three games.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant has cleared health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn Nets star had missed the team's last three games.

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has cleared health and safety protocols after missing the team's last three games. 

    The status of Durant can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    The Nets have won their last two games in Los Angeles against both the Lakers (on Christmas) and the Clippers (on Monday).   

    Right now, they are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 23-9 record in 33 games, and even with all of the players they have had in and out of the lineup they still have been able to be one of the best teams in the NBA. 

    Durant had been playing some of the best basketball of his career averaging 29.7 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field (in 27 games).  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_16165093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17420394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17117962_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Ricky Rubio's Incredible Layup

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    News

    Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17295939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

    2 hours ago