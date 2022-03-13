Big Update: Nets And Knicks Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game in New York City.
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in 67 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
As for the Knicks, they are 28-39 in the 67 games that they have played, which has them 12th seed in the east.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.