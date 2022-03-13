Nets And Knicks Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Knicks, they are 28-39 in the 67 games that they have played, which has them 12th seed in the east.

