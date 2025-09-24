Bill Simmons Floats 5 NBA Trade Targets to Replace Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet’s injury gave the Houston Rockets an unexpected shakeup before getting the 2025-2026 season underway.
Dealing with an ACL tear, which he suffered recently, the Rockets’ veteran will have to undergo surgery and could potentially miss the entire upcoming season.
Since the Rockets are in win-now mode, they could be in line to make a notable move in order to replace VanVleet for the upcoming season. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recently offered five names that he believes should be of interest to the Rockets.
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
“Stopgap.. They could probably patch some stuff together and maybe even throw some of their lesser picks and just grab him."
A former second-round pick who has been with the Bulls for the past four seasons. Dosunmu is coming off his best statistical season, averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists. He shot 49 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc, while seeing the court for 30.3 minutes per night.
Since the Bulls are hovering around a rebuild, Dosunmu is likely available for the right price.
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
“Could probably steal him. I don’t think that swings an OKC series, but I think that would help them.”
A two-way standout who made a name for himself as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech a few seasons ago. Last year, Alvarado signed a $9 million deal with the Pelicans. This year, he’s entering the final year of that contract. While his overall shooting took a dip last season, dropping below 40 percent, he shot 36 percent from three, which was around his career-best.
Scottie Pippen Jr, Memphis Grizzlies
“Cheap contract. Could get him easily.”
With a full season of action in Memphis, Pippen appeared in 79 games and averaged 9.9 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three. He also dished out 4.4 assists per game, and came down with 3.3 rebounds per game.
He doesn’t have a ton of playoff experience, but he came alive to produce 18.3 points per game during the Grizzlies’ four-game stretch in the postseason this past year.
Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
“That’s a guy that can play in a series against OKC and Minnesota.”
This is where the prices go up, the likelihood goes down. Payton Pritchard is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He’s also a recent NBA Champion. The Boston Celtics made a lot of changes this summer, including parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
While the key departures and the Jayson Tatum setback suggest that next year will be a gap year for Boston, that doesn’t mean they are going to go full-on fire sale. Pritchard has three years left on his current deal, including this season.
TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are in a similar position as the Celtics. There were key departures, and their top star is likely out for the year next season. Does that mean somebody like TJ McConnell could get moved?
The veteran guard just signed an extension with the Pacers. While he doesn’t carry a major salary, McConnell is locked in for at least the next three seasons. Barring a team option decision later on, McConnell could be locked into the Pacers through 2029. The Pacers plan to compete for a title again in one year. It’s doubtful they’ll be willing to shop McConnell.