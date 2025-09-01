Bill Simmons Rips LeBron James' New Nike Ad
LeBron James and Nike launched a new commercial this week.
The Los Angeles Lakers is silenced in the video, while a narrator speaks about LeBron without a mention of his name. The ad is focused on James being the “Forever King.”
via @TheDunkCentral: LeBron’s new ad for Nike
“He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders. But he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it.” 👀👑
That last quote is one that generated some criticism on social media, as the short video generated over one million impressions on the X platform.
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons certainly contributed to that number, as the well-known host was critical of the ad.
via @BillSimmons: This is a full-fledged “Yikes!”
While LeBron has a ton of supporters showing love to the video—he also has plenty of critics, who seem to see it the same as Simmons.
“They called him the chosen one. He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders, but he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it behold the greatness he is the Forever King.”
James’ status as one of the greatest players the NBA has seen cannot be debated. He’s been in the league since 2003 and has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the game.
Just a reminder: 4-time champion, 4-time NBA Finals MVP, 4-time NBA MVP, 21-time All-Star, 21-time All-NBA, and the list goes on.
But when it comes to his history in the NBA Finals, James’s winning percentage is often criticized. He made it to the Finals for the first time in 2011. He’s been there a total of 10 times throughout his career, winning four times.
Some of those “idols” LeBron’s teams have struggled to beat are Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Steph Curry on some occasions (We won’t forget 2016).
The last time LeBron has been to an NBA Finals was his first and only time as a member of the Lakers. The 2020 bubble season featured a matchup between LA and LeBron’s former team, the Miami Heat.
At the time, the Lakers took care of business with a 4-2 victory. As James’s career winds down, he remains on the Lakers while hunting down his 11th NBA Finals appearance.