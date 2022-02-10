The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a busy week, they have traded several key players, and on Tuesday they also waived center Cody Zeller.
The team announced the massive trade that sent C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, and in the announcement they also announced that Zeller had been waived.
The tweet from the team can be seen embedded below, and the announcement can be read here.
It's been a rough season for the Trail Blazers, who are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-34 record.
They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
The pair of Damian Lillard and McCollum comes to an end, but they did have a huge amount of success together for a very long time.
