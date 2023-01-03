BLOOPER: Patrick Beverley Overthrows Alley-Oop To LeBron James

Patrick Beverley overthrew a pass to LeBron James during Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Charlotte, North Carolina, facing off with the Charlotte Hornets.

During the first quarter, the Lakers had an excellent opportunity on a fastbreak to have an exciting highlight.

Patrick Beverley and LeBron James were in the open court with only one defender to guard the two of them, but Beverley overthrew a lob to James.

The video Bleacher Report posted of the blooper has over 100,000 views in less than 30 minutes.

It's been a disappointing season for the Lakers (15-21), as they came into the night tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Beverley is in his first season with the organization after helping the Minnesota Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

In 29 games, the 34-year-old guard has averages of 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

As for James, he is in the middle of a phenomenal season and just celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday night.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 28 games.

He is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have missed the NBA Playoffs in two of the last four seasons.

Following the game with the Hornets, the Lakers will return home to host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California.