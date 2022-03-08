Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Magic Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
The Phoenix Suns will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, but for the game they will be without their All-Star shooting guard.
Devin Booker has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Booker has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols, so Tuesday's game will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-13 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.
In their last ten games they have gone 7-3, and they are 23-6 on the road.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.