Boston Banking on Derrick White’s Adjustments for What’s Ahead
During his first two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Derrick White averaged under 10 shots per game.
Some of that might’ve been due to the fact that he was lower on the offensive totem pole. Admittedly, White’s confidence was lacking as he had limited opportunities.
“You put up a good shot and it goes in and out, like, that would affect me,” the veteran guard said on The White Noise Podcast.
White went to Boston from the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 42 percent from the field. It dipped one percent when he arrived for 26 games in Boston. Something needed to change, leaving White focused on improving his shooting mechanics. As he grew more confident, the mental aspect improved as well.
“Now, I know, like, ‘Oh, I know why I missed that. Like, let's not do that again.’ Like, just get my base. Let's use my fade, like, whatever it might be,” White explained. “But now it's like, all right, the next one's in. Like, I'm not worried about that. So my mentality has changed. My confidence has grown, and the technique has kind of been more consistent.”
The Celtics gave White an opportunity to be a full-time starter in 2023-2024. He saw the court for 73 games, putting up 11.5 shots per game, which neared his career-high. He went from shooting just about 40 percent to making 46 percent of his field goals.
“I’d have really hot days. I go through stretches where I'd shoot really well, and then I'd also have days where it's hard to roll that roller coaster, especially as a role player,” White added.
“You're getting 10 shots. I mean, at the time, I was getting 10 shots. So, like, I gotta make five. If I make four, then you're 40 percent shooter. Like, that's not that good. Like, that's the tough part about being a role player, at most, you're getting 10 shots. The stars, they can work their way. They can miss the first 10 shots, and still have another 15 on the back. So like, having that consistently, that's why I changed it.”
The Celtics weren’t the only ones to recognize White’s massive improvement. The veteran guard shared that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry acknowledged his refined shot about two years ago. That was another shot of confidence to White.
“I’m like, let me shoot some more. I must be doing something right,” White said. “The technique, now, I'm more consistent with it. I'm having my thumb, and then I'm more up and down. I'm getting better arc. My mentality of just get a good shot up there. Like I can't really control if I make or miss, but I can control if I put up a good shot.”
Last season, White attempted a career-high 12.6 shots per game. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. He averaged 16.4 points, notching a new career-best.
With the Celtics entering a gap year, missing one of their highest-usage players in Jayson Tatum, White will get the opportunity to see even more touches, leading to increased shots. It could be another big season for the 30-year-old, who continues to raise his value for a tough Boston squad.