Boston Celtics And Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Ohio, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Wednesday."

The Celtics come into the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

They are 2-1 in the three games that they have played on the road so far.

Jayson Tatum has begun the season averaging 30.8 points per contest on 55.7% shooting from the field.

Last season, the Celtics won the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

This season, they are expected to be a contender once again.

Meanwhile, the Cavs come into the game on a roll to start the season.

Ironically, they have been without Darius Garland for the last five games, but they have won all five.

Garland makes his return to the lineup against the Celtics, which is massive news for the Cavs.

Last season, he was an All-Star and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest.

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational in his first six games with the organization, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per contest.

The Cavs have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but that is very likely to change this season.

Mitchell has been in the NBA for five seasons and has never missed the NBA Playoffs.