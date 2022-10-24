Celtics And Bulls Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois at the United Center on Monday night.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Monday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Monday.

The Celtics come into the game with a 3-0 record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

They are fresh, making the NBA Finals this past season, and will likely be a contender once again this season.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is coming off a 40-point game in their win over the Orlando Magic.

He is averaging 34.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest through the first two games.

In addition, he is shooting 58.7% from the field.

As for the Bulls, they are 1-2 with a win over the Miami Heat and losses to the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

DeMar DeRozan has led the way averaging 27.3 points per contest on 51.9% shooting from the field through the first three games of the season.

They made the NBA Playoffs this past season for the first time since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

After finishing the season as the sixth seed, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Both the Bulls and Celtics will likely be playoff teams once again this year.