Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge

The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed.

Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert Williams will be sidelined through training camp and the preseason due to a left knee procedure that he will undergo this upcoming week.

With Williams out, the Celtics are now left very thin in their frontcourt. Al Horford will likely be the team’s starting center to begin the season should Williams remain out, yet they do not have much depth behind Horford.

Luke Kornet is the team’s only other big man under contract, which is why the Celtics could look to utilize one of their open roster spots they still have on a veteran big man who can prove to be useful in a bench role.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news about Williams’ knee procedure and he also talked about the options the Celtics still have, including the possibility of them targeting former All-Stars like Dwight Howard and/or LaMarcus Aldridge.

Wojnarowski: “Boston still has a roster spot left. There are still some veteran bigs out there on the marketplace. If they decide that they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there – a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer…”

Both Dwight Howard and LaMarcus Aldridge still surprisingly remain free agents this offseason as teams get set to begin training camp, which is a little bit of a surprise given that both veterans have proven to be effective second-unit players at this point in their respective careers.

Howard is now 36-years-old and spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Starting in 27 of the 60 games he played in, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.2 percent from the floor.

As for Aldridge, he unretired and re-joined the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season, playing in a total of 47 games and averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor.

The Celtics definitely need help in terms of rebounding in the paint, which is why both Dwight Howard and LaMarcus Aldridge seem like viable options for them to consider signing.

Boston was on the verge of winning a championship in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, which is why they need all the depth they can get. Frontcourt depth has hurt the Celtics in the past, which is why adding one of these former All-Stars behind both Robert Williams III and Al Horford is a move that makes a lot of sense for the Celtics.