Here's What Jaylen Brown Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown spoke about Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

On Sunday, Jaylen Brown met with the media, and he was asked about Steph Curry.  

"Steph Curry is really good, if you guys haven't noticed," Brown said. "He can shoot the ball unbelievably, even watching it, playing against it and even in the Finals I feel like he's taken it up a notch a little bit. He had a hell of a performance in Game 4 and we gotta respond to that, we gotta do even more of a better job and we've gotta be even more focused on the details."

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is tied up at 2-2 after Curry dropped 43 points to help the Warriors win Game 4 on Friday evening at the TD Garden in Boston.  

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.  

