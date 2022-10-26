BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics had a rough night at the United Center in Illinois against the Chicago Bulls.

They lost the game by a score of 120-102, and Grant Williams was ejected from the game.

As he got his second technical foul, he made contact with a referee (it did not appear intentional).

On Wednesday, the NBA has announced that they have suspended Williams for one game without pay.

NBA Communications: "Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

This means that the former Tennessee star will not be available when they face off with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Massachusetts on Friday evening.

The Celtics came into the game against the Bulls with a 3-0 record, so that was their first loss of the season.

Their wins came over the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest to start the season.

Last season, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 77 regular season games.

The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

So far this season, Jayson Tatum is leading the way averaging 32.5 points per contest.