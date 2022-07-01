Skip to main content
BREAKING: The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

BREAKING: The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. 

The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.  

One of the biggest question marks for their team was that they lacked a true play-making point guard.  

Marcus Smart is an elite defensive guard, but he is not an All-Star caliber offensive player.

Therefore, this move adds them a true point guard who can make them even better than they were last season. 

Brogdon is also not a superstar, so he will not take too much away from stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, which likely means he won't mess with chemistry. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Just Made A Blockbuster Trade For A Star

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_18081325_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17983295_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Hawks-Kings Trade Involving Kevin Huerter

By Brett Siegel9 minutes ago
USATSI_17530691_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert Traded To Timberwolves

By Brett Siegel35 minutes ago
USATSI_13035526_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Summer League Rosters Tracker

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
Rumors

2 Teams Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants To Play For

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18583134_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Announce 2022 Summer League Roster

By Brett Siegel20 hours ago
USATSI_18153380_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades The Nets Could Pursue Involving Kevin Durant

By Brett SiegelJun 30, 2022