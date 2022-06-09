Skip to main content

A Very Special Guest Is At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Boston.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and at the game is a very special guest.   

Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Paul Pierce is in the building at the TD Garden in Boston.  

The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster. 

They won the 2008 NBA Championship, but they lost the 2010 Finals. 

Both games were against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.  

