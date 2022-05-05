Here's What Paul Pierce Tweeted About Ben Simmons

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons. The All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets at the trading deadline.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced a massive update on All-Star Ben Simmons.

The Nets announced that the All-Star will undergo back surgery that is scheduled for Thursday.

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce then sent out a tweet about Simmons.

Pierce's tweet said: "I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen"

Simmons did not play in a game at all this season for the 76ers or the Nets.

Prior to sitting out the season, he had been an All-Star in three straight seasons.

The Nets acquired him to be their third star to go with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

They definitely could have used in him in this year's postseason because they got swept in the first-round by the Celtics.

The Celtics have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but Irving and Durant getting swept in the first-round was a shocker.

As for Pierce, he is one of the greatest players ever and won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

He's also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

