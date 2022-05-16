Skip to main content

Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 7

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet during Sunday's Game 7 contest between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

Many fans and NBA players were in shock on Sunday night as the Dallas Mavericks totally blew out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. 

Prior to the 123-90 win for the Mavs, no team in the series had won a game on the road (0-6), and each team had looked absolutely dominant on their home court. 

During the game, Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legendary forward Paul Pierce sent out a tweet. 

Pierce's tweet said: "Wtf is going on in Pheonix Omg" 

The Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

They will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the NBA Finals.

The Warriors had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 7

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18278331_168388303_lowres (1)
News

What We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals Series

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18119081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18148388_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Reveals Who Texted Him After Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10837960_168388303_lowres
Draft

NBA Releases Draft Lottery Team Representatives List

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_12702529_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time, Odds, Draft Order and Top Prospects

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 7

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Speaks On NBA Future After Game 7

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago