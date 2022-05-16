Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 7
Many fans and NBA players were in shock on Sunday night as the Dallas Mavericks totally blew out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Prior to the 123-90 win for the Mavs, no team in the series had won a game on the road (0-6), and each team had looked absolutely dominant on their home court.
During the game, Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legendary forward Paul Pierce sent out a tweet.
Pierce's tweet said: "Wtf is going on in Pheonix Omg"
The Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
They will face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a chance at the NBA Finals.
The Warriors had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that time span.
