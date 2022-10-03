Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star

The Boston Celtics are coming off a very successful season where they made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors (in six games).

They have already played their first preseason game (on Sunday) and beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 134-93.

On Monday, the Celtics officially announced the signing of six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

Celtics PR: "The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed forward Blake Griffin. Per team policy terms of the deal were not disclosed."

At one point, the 2009 first overall pick was amongst the 25 best players in the NBA, but he is now a role player at this stage of his career.

This past season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Ironically, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, and Griffin played in three of those games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that Griffin would sign with the Celtics, and he revealed that the deal is "fully guaranteed."

Woj: "Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN."

Over the offseason, the Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari, but he, unfortunately, tore his ACL.

In addition, they will be without starting center Robert Williams III for some time because he is coming off of surgery.

Woj added: "Griffin, 33, gives the Celtics some frontcourt depth, especially with center Robert Williams out several weeks following knee surgery."

The Celtics will play their first regular season on Oct. 18 when they host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts.