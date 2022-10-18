Celtics And 76ers Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game.
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing the first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.  

The two teams will face off in Massachusetts to tip off the new year.   

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Tuesday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Tuesday."

The Celtics are coming off a phenomenal season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals.  

They swept the Brooklyn Nets and then beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in back-to-back Game 7's. 

They lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games. 

That being said, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are not even in the primes of their career, so they should be a contender for a long time to come. 

As for the 76ers, they lost to the Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs this past season. 

They acquired 2018 NBA MVP James Harden at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets. 

Therefore, this will be Harden and Joel Embiid's first full season playing together. 

Harden has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last ten seasons, so they will form one of the best duos in the NBA. 

Following the 76ers-Celtics matchup, the Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers. 

By Ben Stinar
