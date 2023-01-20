Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game

According to Bleacher Report’s and TNT’s Chris Haynes, the city of Boston is expected to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The Boston Celtics have hosted four different NBA All-Star Games: 1951, 1952, 1957 and 1964.

It has been quite a while since Boston hosted the NBA All-Star Game and in fact, none of the major sports franchises in Boston have hosted an All-Star Game since the Boston Red So hosted the 1999 MLB All-Star Game.

That could wind up changing very soon though, as the city of Boston is prepared to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, per TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

According to Haynes, the Boston Celtics are preparing to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend with the earliest bid being placed for 2026.

While the NBA has yet to determine who will receive the 2025 All-Star Game, Haynes reports that this would be too early for the city of Boston.

Both the governor of Massachusetts and the mayor of the city of Boston are in favor of hosting the NBA All-Star Game and should this bid actually be placed, the NBA will very likely give the Celtics the chance to host All-Star Weekend, especially given that they are one of the league’s most historic franchises.

This year, the NBA is hosting All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the site of the Utah Jazz.

Last April, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported that the Celtics were preparing a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game and ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver was very open to the idea of the Celtics hosting All-Star Weekend, citing that he would “encourage that application from Boston” and that Boston is a “beautiful city.”

With a plethora of cities looking to bid on NBA All-Star Weekend over the next several years, it will be interesting to see what the league decides to do in 2026 should Boston send in this All-Star application.

