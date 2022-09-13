Boston Celtics Reportedly Adding NCAA Champion To Training Camp Roster

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and the defending Eastern Conference Finals champion Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the year for all 30 teams.

Training camps will begin in just a few weeks, so it's almost time for NBA basketball to return.

Teams can carry extra players during the preseason and training camp, so right now, they are all finalizing their training camp rosters.

Back on August 3, Jay King of The Athletic reported that Justin Jackson could be a candidate to join the Celtics for training camp.

King on August 3 (via his article in The Athletic): "As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots. Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic."

On Monday, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media (h/t Hoops Rumors) reports that Jackson will indeed be on the training camp roster for the Celtics.

Manning had been the first to report that Jake Layman would be on the Celtics' training camp roster, and he then confirmed that Jackson would be on the roster as well.

Manning (via his article in CLNS): "The Celtics will sign veteran free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp deal with a chance to make the team’s roster, a source told CLNS Media. The signing rounds out a field of tryouts the team plans to hold in training camp, including Bruno Caboclo and Noah Vonleh, who have already been signed. The source also confirmed that Summer League standout Justin Jackson and Maine Celtics guard from this past season Denzel Valentine will join the team this preseason, as had been previously reported."

Jackson played in seven games last season (six for the Phoenix Suns and one for the Celtics).

Over the summer, he played in Summer League for the Celtics and averaged 15.0 points per contest in four games.

After winning the National Championship with the University of North Carolina, he was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to the Suns, Kings and Celtics, he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

He is 27-years-old and has career averages of 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 255 regular season games.