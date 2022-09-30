BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star

At one point, Blake Griffin was a borderline superstar who was one of the most popular players in the entire NBA.

He was the first overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2009 and played for an exciting Los Angeles Clippers team that featured Chris Paul and other big-name players.

Over the last few seasons, he has become more of a role player, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 54 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season.

Training camp has already begun for all 30 NBA teams, but Griffin had remained unsigned.

On Friday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Griffin has agreed to a "fully guaranteed" contract with the Boston Celtics.

Woj: "Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Griffin, 33, gives the Celtics some frontcourt depth, especially with center Robert Williams out several weeks following knee surgery."

The signing makes a lot of sense because, as Wojnarowski notes, starting center Robert Williams will be out for an extended period.

The team also signed Danilo Gallinari over the offseason, and he had been expected to be a big part of their bench.

However, he tore his ACL over the offseason while playing for Italy.

Griffin can definitely compliment a lot of the holes that those two injuries will cause.

The Celtics will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.