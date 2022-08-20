Skip to main content
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To Play In Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League

Former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford announced late Friday night that Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum will be making his “TheCrawsOver” Pro-Am debut on Saturday.

During the NBA offseason, it is not rare to see stars of the league play pickup basketball in gyms around the nation.

We have seen numerous superstars play in the Drew League, a pro-am basketball league held in Los Angeles, California every summer, and we have seen other pop-up pro-am events that guys around the league may find themselves being a part of in major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Former 20-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford began his own pro-am league called “TheCrawsOver” recently in Seattle, Washington and he has been getting commitments from some well-known stars around the league to join him for a day or two of games in the offseason.

Not only have LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren committed to play in Crawford’s event on Saturday, but the former NBA guard announced late Friday night that Boston Celtics’ All-Star Jayson Tatum would be joining the list of current NBA talents to play in Seattle on Saturday.

It is unknown if all of these guys will be playing on a team together or against one another, but nonetheless, Jamal Crawford has some serious talent supporting his pro-am league this weekend!

To have LeBron James alone participate in his league is impressive and now, he not only has the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft coming to Seattle, but Crawford has two other All-Stars in Murray and now Tatum committed to playing.

Recently falling in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, Jayson Tatum is coming off his best statistical season in his fifth NBA season. Playing in 76 games this past year, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 45.3% from the floor. He ended up finishing fourth in points (2,046) and seventh in points per game (26.9 PPG) out of everyone in the NBA during the 2021-22 season.

Saturday at “TheCrawsOver” has suddenly become a must-see event!

