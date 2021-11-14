Boston Celtics Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston on Friday night.

They're now in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Celtics come into the game with a 6-6 record, which is a little disappointing considering the talent on this roster.

They made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, but fell to the Brooklyn Nets in just five games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with an 8-5 record.

They have not been to the postseason since LeBron James left the team in 2018.

