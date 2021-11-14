Boston Celtics Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston on Friday night.
They're now in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Celtics come into the game with a 6-6 record, which is a little disappointing considering the talent on this roster.
They made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, but fell to the Brooklyn Nets in just five games in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with an 8-5 record.
They have not been to the postseason since LeBron James left the team in 2018.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
- NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.