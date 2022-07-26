Skip to main content
Here's The Video Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Monday

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet on Monday. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet with a video. 

Tatum and the Celtics had a fantastic season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Just the fact that the Celtics made the Finals was a huge success, because Tatum is just 24-years-old. 

In addition, their second best player Jaylen Brown is only 25-years-old. 

Therefore, they got to the NBA Finals with their two best players 25 and under, which shows that they could have a very bright future as one of the best duos in the league. 

Tatum has spent his entire NBA career with the Celtics after one year at Duke. 

He was the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. 

The proposal was centered around Brown being sent to Brooklyn, according to Charania. 

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player assets or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions."

