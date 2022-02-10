Skip to main content
Celtics And Magic Reportedly Make A Trade

Celtics And Magic Reportedly Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade. 

The details of the deal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

According to Wojnarowski, the Magic will get PJ Dozier, Bol Bol, a second-round pick and cash, in exchange for a second-round pick.  

Wojnarowski wrote: "The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston." 

Bol Bol is an intriguing player, who had a lot of hype coming out of high school, but injury concerns scared teams off on draft night in 2019 when he fell to the 44th overall pick. 

The Magic are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-43 record, while the Celtics are seventh seed at 31-25. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17440916_168388303_lowres
News

Bol Bol Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17552712_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Discussed Three-Team Trade With Lakers And Raptors

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And 76ers Reportedly Agree To James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17609098_168388303_lowres-2
Rumors

James Harden Trade? Here's The Latest Rumors

22 minutes ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17637406_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Here's What Cam Reddish Posted To Instagram Amid Trade Rumors

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

33 minutes ago
USATSI_13905377_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks, Clippers, Kings And Pistons Reportedly Agree To Four-Team Trade

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

45 minutes ago