Skip to main content
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star

Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star

The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are 2-1 in the preseason with a pair of wins over the Charlotte Hornets and a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

They will take on the Raptors (again) on Friday for their fourth exhibition contest.

The NBA season tips off in less than one week, and the Celtics are playing the opening game of the 2022-23 season (they will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts).

Due to the fact, the season is on the horizon; teams are making a lot of transactions at the back end of their rosters.

On Tuesday, the Celtics waived former Providence men's basketball star A.J. Reeves (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Reeves played four seasons for the Friars, and during his senior year he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 28 games (he started in 25 of them).   

He also shot a solid 37.3% from the three-point range (on 5.8 attempts per contest).

The 23-year-old was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he played two games in NBA Summer League for the Celtics.  

In those games, he averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. 

He could be a good player for their G League team, which could lead to an opportunity in the NBA down the road (10-day contract, two-way contract, etc.). 

Last season, the Celtics won the Eastern Conference making it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

USATSI_19192454_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18533170_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Best Record?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18198189_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Draymond Green To Return Ahead Of Opening Night

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18549340_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss First Regular Season Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18097688_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18016133_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8517065_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17876652_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Worst Record?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16948659_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Awards Media Poll: Defensive Player of the Year

By Brett Siegel