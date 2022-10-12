Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star

The Boston Celtics are 2-1 in the preseason with a pair of wins over the Charlotte Hornets and a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

They will take on the Raptors (again) on Friday for their fourth exhibition contest.

The NBA season tips off in less than one week, and the Celtics are playing the opening game of the 2022-23 season (they will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts).

Due to the fact, the season is on the horizon; teams are making a lot of transactions at the back end of their rosters.

On Tuesday, the Celtics waived former Providence men's basketball star A.J. Reeves (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Reeves played four seasons for the Friars, and during his senior year he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 28 games (he started in 25 of them).

He also shot a solid 37.3% from the three-point range (on 5.8 attempts per contest).

The 23-year-old was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he played two games in NBA Summer League for the Celtics.

In those games, he averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

He could be a good player for their G League team, which could lead to an opportunity in the NBA down the road (10-day contract, two-way contract, etc.).

Last season, the Celtics won the Eastern Conference making it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.