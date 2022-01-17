Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon by a score of 117-98.

The win improves the Wizards to 23-21 in 44 games on the season, while the 76ers fall to 25-18 in 43 games.

After the game, Bradley Beal sent out a tweet and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Beal was back playing for the first time in three games, and he scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.

The Wizards had cooled down after a hot start, but are clicking again and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

The two teams played in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the series in five games.

