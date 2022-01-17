Skip to main content
Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon by a score of 117-98. 

The win improves the Wizards to 23-21 in 44 games on the season, while the 76ers fall to 25-18 in 43 games. 

After the game, Bradley Beal sent out a tweet and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Beal was back playing for the first time in three games, and he scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. 

The Wizards had cooled down after a hot start, but are clicking again and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

The two teams played in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the series in five games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17167962_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Monday's Game With Hawks

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17521107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move In Nets-Cavs Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17516611_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Spurs Game

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17520711_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyle Kuzma's Viral Dunk On Joel Embiid

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17485741_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Pull Up Three-Pointer In Nets-Cavs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

2 hours ago
USATSI_17015137_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

2 hours ago
USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Caruso's Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

2 hours ago