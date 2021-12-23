Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Knicks Game

The Washington Wizards are in Manhattan to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the game, because he has entered health and safety protocols.

The status of Beal for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 16-15 record in their first 31 games of the season.

They have a much different team than they had last season, because they traded Russell Westbrook during the offseason.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game with a 14-17 record, and they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

