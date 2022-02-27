Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted During The Wizards-Cavs Game
The Washington Wizards are in the middle of their game on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, and during the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet.
The post from Beal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Beal is currently out for the season due to a wrist injury.
The Wizards lost at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games.
They made the postseason last year, but have a totally different roster after trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason.
They also traded for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis earlier this month, but he has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.
