Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted During The Wizards-Cavs Game

Bradley Beal sent out a tweet during the game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Washington Wizards are in the middle of their game on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, and during the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet.  

The post from Beal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Beal is currently out for the season due to a wrist injury. 

The Wizards lost at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games.  

They made the postseason last year, but have a totally different roster after trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason. 

They also traded for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis earlier this month, but he has yet to make his debut for the Wizards. 

