Bradley Beal's Status For Jazz-Wizards Game

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz, but for the game they will be without their three-time NBA All-Star.

Bradley Beal has been ruled out for his fourth straight game.

David Aldridge of The Athletic: "Per Wizards, Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Won't play Saturday against Utah (return to competition reconditioning)."

The good news is the former Florida star has cleared healthy and safety protocols, so he will more than likely return to the lineup soon.

He's averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest in the nine games that he's played.

Currently, the Wizards are 6-6 in the 12 games that they have played, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference (the New York Knicks are also 6-6).

In addition to Beal, they also have Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, who are very talented players.

If the team can have a healthy season, they could compete for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs or play-in tournament.

They are facing off against a red-hot Jazz team, who comes into the night with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games of the season.

Many people thought the Jazz would be at the bottom of the standings after trading away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchel (to the Cleveland Cavaliers) over the offseason.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and the first seed in the Western Conference.