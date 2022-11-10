Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Dallas Mavericks, but for the game they will be without their best player.

Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the third straight game (health and safety protocols).

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Bradley Beal (health protocols) remains out for Thursday."

Beal is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest in the nine games that he's played.

The Wizards come into the game with a 5-6 record in the 11 games they have played and are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets 108-100.

Without Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma combined for 39 points in the win.

Porzingis, Kuzma and Beal (when healthy) make up an intriguing big three.

Beal and Porzingis have both been All-Stars, and Kuzma won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuzma is in his second season with the team and is averaging 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Porzingis was traded to the team in the middle of last season and is averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

As for the Mavs, they enter the night with a 6-4 record in their first ten games but are coming off a tough loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida on Wednesday evening.

Luka Doncic has been unbearable to start the 2022-23 season, averaging 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest.

Last season, the Wizards missed the postseason, while the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals.