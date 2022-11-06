Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game

The Washington Wizards are in Tennessee on Sunday, but for the game, they will be without their best player.

Three-time NBA All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (health protocols) listed out for Sunday."

This will be the first time that Beal has missed a game so far this season.

The former Florida star is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest (on 52.1% shooting from the field) to start the year.

Coming into the night, the Wizards are 4-5 in their first nine games of the season and coming off a 42-point loss to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at home.

They have a very intriguing big three of Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuzma is in his second season with the team, and Porzingis was acquired at the trading deadline last season (from the Dallas Mavericks).

They dealt with injuries last season and were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

If they can remain healthy this season, they could be a team who gets into the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come into the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Ja Morant started in the All-Star Game last season, and he has turned into one of the best players in the NBA.

Currently, the former second-overall pick is averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.