Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
On Monday night, the Washington Wizards are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets.   

However, they will be without their best player for the contest due to health and safety protocols.  

Via Ava Wallace of Post Sports: "Bradley Beal (health and safety) is out tonight again in Charlotte because he tested positive Saturday when the team was in Memphis after exhibiting some symptoms. Beal went home to Washington yesterday."

Beal missed the team's loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, which was his first time out of the lineup this season.

The former Florida star is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest on 52.1% shooting from the field.

However, the Wizards are 4-6 in their first ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

If healthy this season, they could be a play-in tournament team.

They have an intriguing roster that features Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

In the five games the Wizards have played on the road, they have a 2-3 record.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 3-7 record in their first ten games.

They had started out 3-3 but are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

In addition, All-Star guard LaMelo Ball has yet to play in a game so far this season, and he remains ruled out for Monday.

The Hornets are 1-3 in four games at home. 

Both the Hornets and Wizards missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs (the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament). 

