Bradley Beal's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) was on Draymond Green's (Golden State Warriors) podcast, and gave a quote that went viral about his former teammate Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers).
Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal was on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show (watch in the hyperlink), and during the interview he spoke to Green about his former teammate Russell Westbrook.
The pair played together for once season on the Wizards last year, and the quote Beal gave defending Westbrook is going viral (the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Volume).
"The disrespect, that sh*t gotta stop," Beal said to Green about Westbrook. "We acting like this man is not a Hall of Famer."
Green agreed with Beal, and said how Westbrook will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Beal is currently out for the season due to a wrist injury.
