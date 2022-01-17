Bradley Beal's Official Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in D.C. on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will have their best player available.

Bradley Beal will play in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabsNBA.

The Wizards come into Monday with a 22-21 record in 43 games, and are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12-8 in 20 games at home this season, and are currently 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the fifth seed in the east with a 25-17 record in 42 games.

They are 16-8 in 24 games on the road, and an impressive 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

