Bradley Beal's Official Status For 76ers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal will play in Monday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards in D.C.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in D.C. on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will have their best player available.
Bradley Beal will play in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabsNBA.
The Wizards come into Monday with a 22-21 record in 43 games, and are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 12-8 in 20 games at home this season, and are currently 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the fifth seed in the east with a 25-17 record in 42 games.
They are 16-8 in 24 games on the road, and an impressive 9-1 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.