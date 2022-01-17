Bradley Beal's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon, and for the game they could be without their best player.
Bradley Beal is listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The two teams played in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the series in five games.
The Wizards had Russell Westbrook, and a totally different looking roster for that playoff series last season.
As for this season, the Wizards are 22-21 in 43 games, and currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Beal has missed the last three games.
The 76ers come into the game 25-17 in 42 games, and are the fifth seed in the east.
