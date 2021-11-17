Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday
    Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday

    The Washington Wizards will have their All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal back in the lineup when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
    Bradley Beal has missed the last two games for the Washington Wizards (both wins), and will return to the lineup on Wednesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets. 

    The status of Beal for Wednesday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Beal had been out for personal reasons. 

    On the season, the Wizards are one of the best teams in the NBA and have come as one of the biggest surprises. 

    They lost last season in the first round of the playoffs without putting up much of a fight (lost in five games) against the Philadelphia 76ers 

    During the off-season they then traded Russell Westbrook as part of a massive five-team trade, and have a totally new roster that has seemed to fit in seamlessly with Beal. 

    The Wizards are 10-3 and the Hornets are 8-7 coming into the game. 

    More on the Charlotte Hornets can be seen here. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

