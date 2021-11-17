Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday
Bradley Beal has missed the last two games for the Washington Wizards (both wins), and will return to the lineup on Wednesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets.
The status of Beal for Wednesday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Beal had been out for personal reasons.
On the season, the Wizards are one of the best teams in the NBA and have come as one of the biggest surprises.
They lost last season in the first round of the playoffs without putting up much of a fight (lost in five games) against the Philadelphia 76ers
During the off-season they then traded Russell Westbrook as part of a massive five-team trade, and have a totally new roster that has seemed to fit in seamlessly with Beal.
The Wizards are 10-3 and the Hornets are 8-7 coming into the game.
