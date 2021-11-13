Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Magic Game On Saturday Night
    Bradley Beal will miss the game between the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic on Saturday due to personal reasons.
    The Washington Wizards have been one of the best surprises to start the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    In fact, their place in the standings may even be the biggest surprise through their first 11 games. 

    Heading into Saturday's game with the Orlando Magic in Florida, the Wizards have an 8-3 record, which gives them the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    During the off-season they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, and have a ton of new players that all have played well. 

    All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal is averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and his new supporting cast has been giving him a lot of help. 

    However, on Saturday they will be without Beal who is out due to personal reasons, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

