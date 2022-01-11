Bradley Beal's Updated Status For Thunder-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols, and he has been ruled out for the game.

The status of Beal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Wizards.

Coming into the game, the Wizards are 20-20 in 40 games this season, and are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had started out the season on fire, but have cooled down since the great start.

In their last ten games they are 5-5.

As for the Thunder, they are 13-26 in 39 games played, and are currently the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

