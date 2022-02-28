Here's What Brandon Ingram Said After The Pelicans Won

The New Orleans Pelicans crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 123-95 in California on Sunday night.

Brandon Ingram had 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the game, and postgame he spoke to the media.

The clip of Ingram speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Pelicans improved to 25-36 with the win, and they are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Even without Zion Williamson playing so far this season, they have remained competitive led by Ingram and others stepping up.

In addition, the team acquired C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month, and he has been sensational.

The veteran shooting guard had 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win.

