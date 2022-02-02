Skip to main content
Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected For Something Silly

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected For Something Silly

Brandon Ingram got ejected from Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers as the second overall pick out of Duke in 2016. He's in his third season with the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram got ejected from Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers as the second overall pick out of Duke in 2016. He's in his third season with the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 in Michigan on Tuesday night, but at the end of the game one of their best players got ejected.  

Brandon Ingram got ejected for his celebration after blocking Frank Jackson's shot. 

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

There was only 1:43 left in the game, but the taunting did not seem to warrant the punishment.

Ingram finished the night with 26 points, three rebounds and four assists. 

Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, so Ingram has been their best player. 

He was an All-Star in 2020, and after starting out his career on the Los Angeles Lakers is in his third season with the Pelicans. 

USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected

1 minute ago
USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Kings Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17601925_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Handles In Nets-Suns Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

19 minutes ago
USATSI_15472774_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Nets-Kings Game

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17601730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Spurs

31 minutes ago
USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Injury Update

33 minutes ago