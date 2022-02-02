Skip to main content
Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected For Something Silly

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected For Something Silly

Brandon Ingram got ejected from Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers as the second overall pick out of Duke in 2016. He's in his third season with the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram got ejected from Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Ingram began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers as the second overall pick out of Duke in 2016. He's in his third season with the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 in Michigan on Tuesday night, but at the end of the game one of their best players got ejected.  

Brandon Ingram got ejected for his celebration after blocking Frank Jackson's shot. 

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

There was only 1:43 left in the game, but the level of taunting did not seem to warrant the punishment.  

Ingram finished the night with 26 points, three rebounds and four assists. 

Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, so Ingram has been their best player. 

He was an All-Star in 2020, and after starting out his career on the Los Angeles Lakers is in his third season with the Pelicans. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Brandon Ingram Get Ejected

40 seconds ago
USATSI_17601730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Spurs

1 minute ago
USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against Kings

1 minute ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Kings Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17459229_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Nuggets

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Wizards

1 hour ago
USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game

1 hour ago