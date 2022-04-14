WATCH: Brandon Ingram's Viral Dunk

Brandon Ingram had a huge dunk in Wednesday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday evening, Brandon Ingram threw down a massive dunk in the play-in tournament game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The winner of the game will head to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will enter the off-season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball