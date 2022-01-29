Brandon Ingram's Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Louisiana on Friday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Ingram has missed the last two games, so Friday will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

The Pelicans have been without All-Star Zion Williamson for the season so far, so Ingram has been their best player.

They are 18-29 on the season, and currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Nuggets, they are 26-21 and currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference this season.

