Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hornets Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Monday, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Ingram has been out for an extended period due to the hamstring issue.

The Pelicans are 30-41 in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Hornets, they are 36-35 in the 71 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

