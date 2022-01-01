Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, but for the game they will be without their top scorer.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to a an Achilles injury.

The status of Ingram for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pelicans have yet to have Zion Williamson play in a game this season, so Ingram has clearly been their best player.

At 13-22 in 35 games this season the Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are a surprising 6-4 in their last ten games.

As for the Bucks, they have a 24-13 recon.

