Former 76ers Player Signs With Pistons

On Thursday, the Detroit Pistons announced that they have signed Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Key played in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.

The former Virginia star went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, and has also had stints in the G League.

This season he was averaging an impressive 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

He was also a force defensively averaging 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season with a 20-53 record in the 73 games that they have played.

Therefore, trying out young players is a good way for them to have a productive end of the season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball